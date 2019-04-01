|
On March 29, 2019, Michael R. Naver, beloved husband of Irid Bucci Naver; devoted father of Richard Naver and Meg Naver; cherished grandfather of Richard Andrew Naver, Jr. and Joshua Austin Wood; dear brother in law of Adolph Bucci Naver. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Oak Crest Village, 8820 Walther Blvd, Parkville, MD 21234, att: Benevolent Care Fund. www.RuckFuneralHomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 1 to Apr. 3, 2019