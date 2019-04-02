Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Naver
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael R. Naver

Notice Condolences Flowers

Michael R. Naver Notice
On March 29, 2019, Michael R. Naver, beloved husband of Irid Bucci Naver; devoted father of Richard Naver and Meg Naver; cherished grandfather of Richard Andrew Naver, Jr. and Joshua Austin Wood; dear brother in law of Adolph Bucci (Robin). Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.The family will receive friends at Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. on Wednesday from 3 to 8 PM. A Memorial Mass will be held at the Church of the Nativity on Thursday at 10 AM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Oak Crest Village, 8820 Walther Blvd, Parkville, MD 21234, att: Benevolent Care Fund.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.