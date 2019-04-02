|
On March 29, 2019, Michael R. Naver, beloved husband of Irid Bucci Naver; devoted father of Richard Naver and Meg Naver; cherished grandfather of Richard Andrew Naver, Jr. and Joshua Austin Wood; dear brother in law of Adolph Bucci (Robin). Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.The family will receive friends at Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. on Wednesday from 3 to 8 PM. A Memorial Mass will be held at the Church of the Nativity on Thursday at 10 AM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Oak Crest Village, 8820 Walther Blvd, Parkville, MD 21234, att: Benevolent Care Fund.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 2, 2019