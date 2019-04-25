Home

Michael Harrison Reider, 56, of Parkton, MD passed away on April 21, 2019 surrounded by his loves ones. Michael was born in York, PA to Lawrence George Reider Sr. and Joanne Reider on October 16, 1962. He is preceded in death by his father, Lawrence George Reider Sr. Michael is survived by his children: Jessica Ogle, Michael Reider II, Shaun Reider, and Ashley Reider. His siblings: Donna Reider, Lois Reider, Melissa Reider, Gregory Reider, George Reider, Curtis Reider and Stephen Reider. His Mother: Joanne Reider, His grandchildren: Porter Ogle, Silas Reider and Alice Reider. And many loved nieces, nephews, cousins, daughter-in-law and son-in-law. His legacy will live through all the memories shared with him. He will be forever missed by anyone who knew his loving spirit! A Memorial Service officiated by Father Mike will be held at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 18310 Middletown Rd., Parkton, MD 21120 on Saturday, May 4 beginning at 12:00 pm. There will be a private reception and interment afterwards. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 25 to Apr. 28, 2019
