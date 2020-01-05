Home

Hardesty Funeral Home, P.A.
12 Ridgely Avenue
Annapolis, MD 21401-1402
(410) 263-2222
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
11:30 AM
Maryland Veterans Cemetery
Crownsville, MD
Michael Scavone Notice
Michael B. Scavone passed away from complications of a heart attack on January 3, 2020 at his home in Davidsonville, MD. He was 95. Michael was the widower of Roberta Stricklin Scavone who passed away February 20, 1993. He served with the 2nd Marine Division in World War II and also the Korean Conflict. He joined the Baltimore City Police Department in 1946 as a motorcycle officer for nine and a half years and was promoted to the Crime Investigations Division, retiring in 1971 with 9 commendations. He also worked at Mid City Chevrolet – Oldsmobile as a salesman advancing to general manager, after which he went to South Baltimore General Hospital as deputy chief of security. Michael was also employed at the local Sam's Club for over 20 years. Michael was a member of Holy Family Church in Davidsonville, Knights of Columbus 370, American Legion Post 60, 2nd Marine Division Association, MD Law Enforcement Officer Association, Fraternal Order of Police, Retired Police Benevolent Association, and the US Coast Guard Auxiliary. Survivors include his son, Michael S. Scavone of Davidsonville, MD; his daughter Deborah A. Smiler; and three grand-children, Matthew, Alex, and Sara. A committal service with military honors will be held in the chapel of the Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Crownsville MD on Tuesday January 7, 2020 at 11:30 am. Arrangements by Hardesty Funeral Home, P.A. Annapolis, MD. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Agnes Hospital Oncology Department in memory of Roberta (Bobby) Scavone. Michael B. Scavone led a wonderful life, full of great accomplishments and speaks volumes about the man he was. Please join us to celebrate his life and memory at our residence after the service at the cemetery.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 5, 2020
