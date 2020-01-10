|
Michael Schlein, of Baltimore, MD, passed away on January 6, 2020, at the age of 66. He is survived by his loving wife, Beth Schlein (nee Levin), children, Scott (Keri) Schlein, Bryan Schlein and Joshua Schlein, siblings, Meyer Schlein, Nathan Schlein, Joseph Schlein, and David Schlein, brothers and sisters-in-law, Janet Schlein, Anna Schlein, Verna Schlein, Helen Lawrence, Norma Schlein, Gary (Carol) Levin, and Mindy (Arieh) Zacks, grandson, Samuel Brett Schlein, he is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. He is predeceased by his siblings, Thomas Lawrence, Helen (Joseph) Marchand, and Stanley Schlein, and parents, Henry and Alverta Schlein.
Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Monday, January 13, at 11:30am. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Covenant Guild Inc., c/o Jacque Ziskind, 8509 Snowreath Road, Pikesville, MD 21208. In mourning at 12 Latimore Court, Reisterstown, MD 21136, following interment.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 10, 2020