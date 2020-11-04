Michael Edward Schmidt, 58, of Pylesville, MD, passed on to his final eternal home with God on Thursday, October 29, 2020. He passed peacefully at his parents' home in Ohio after a brave battle with complications from Lupus, which he fought for 28 years.
Michael was born on June 29, 1962 in Colorado Springs, CO to Michael C. and Janice M. Schmidt. He grew up in Ohio with his brother, Mark with many of the years in Geneva on Lake (Erie). He attended University of Wyoming, and in 1984, the family moved to Maryland. Mike worked for over 20 years as a union carpenter in the Baltimore area, beginning as an apprentice and working up to a journeyman. He worked on many jobs as a foreman and was the union secretary for Local 1354 for several years. On October 19, 1991, he married Bethany J. Watson and on February 14, 1997, they were blessed with a son, David Michael.
Mike was a loving, dedicated husband and father; family was the most important thing to him. Despite his health issues, he was always involved with David's school and activities, including volunteering as a swimming and water polo parent and as a "Don Dogger" at Loyola Blakefield High School. Mike and Beth made many trips to Blacksburg, VA, where David attended Virginia Tech. Mike enjoyed helping others and was often referred to as "one of the nicest people I've ever met." He loved boating and being on the water. Watching college football and basketball, along with many other sports, was a favorite pastime. He also loved classic rock and country music.
Mike is survived by his wife of 29 years, Beth; his son, David and fiancé Jaelyn; his parents, Michael C. and Janice Schmidt; his brother and wife, Mark and Cheryl Schmidt; his close cousin and wife, Aaron Martin and Bety Quintos and their children Natalie and Sebastion; his father-in-law, David Watson; his sister-in-law, Kathy Watson; his sister-in-law and husband, Debbie and Dennis Vierling; his nephew, Troy Vierling; and his 'adopted' daughter Paige Tate.
Mike was preceded in death by his grandparents, Schmidt and Shively; his uncle, Martin Schmidt; his aunt, Bonnie Martin; his mother-in-law, Carolee Watson and his nephew, Kyle Vierling.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, November 5, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Harkins Funeral Home, 600 Main St. Delta, PA. The funeral service will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1100 Philadelphia Road, Joppa, MD. Interment to follow at Bel Air Memorial Gardens, Bel Air, MD.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Lupus Foundation of America (www.lupus.org
) and Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street Youngstown, Ohio 44512 (www.hospiceofthevalley.com
).