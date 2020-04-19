|
On April 14, 2020, Michael Richard Schwiegerath, 78, of Forest Hill MD, a United States Army Veteran and retired Captain of the Baltimore Co. Fire Department passed away. He was the loving son of the late Michael & Cecilia Schwiegerath; beloved husband of Patricia Schwiegerath; devoted father of Gary Schwiegerath & wife Tricia, Thomas Schwiegerath & wife Amy and Marc Schwiegerath & significant other Nicholle Foltz; cherished grandfather of Courtney, Olivia, Brighton and the late Katelyn Schwiegerath. Dear brother of Edward Schwiegerath & wife Joanne and his loving sister, Irene French & husband Howard. Michael is survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date when the COVID-19 Pandemic subsides. Please revisit our website for future updates. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 19 to Apr. 22, 2020