Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
(410) 823-1700
Calling hours
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
View Map
Michael Sheehan Notice
Michael Kahl Sheehan passed away on December 23, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Neza Sheehan; son of the late Michael Sheehan and Carmella Kahl Sheehan, step-son of the late Virginia Sheehan; devoted father of Caroline Sheehan and Angela Sheehan; brother of the late Peter C. and Barry C. Sheehan; step-brother of Joseph G. and Thomas J. Healey and the late Ann S. Oglesby and John A. Healey; he is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Mr. Sheehan graduated from Portsmouth Abbey School, Georgetown's School of Foreign Service, and American University. He worked at Catholic Relief Services as a Country Manager in numerous countries in Africa.

Friends may call at the family-owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Road (at beltway exit 26) on Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 9:30 to 10:00 AM, when the memorial service will begin. Contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to Portsmouth Abbey School, Portsmouth, RI 02871.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 29, 2019
