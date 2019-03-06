Home

Michael Tiburzi Jr.

Michael Tiburzi Jr. Notice
On March 5, 2019 Michael F. Tiburzi, Jr. beloved husband of Deborah Tiburzi (nee Kreis); devoted father of Joseph Tiburzi (Stacey), Katie Jenkins (Nick) and Laura Klepczynski (Damon); loving grandfather of Molly, Annie, Adam, Lucy, Andrew, and Derek. Relatives and friends may gather at Schimunek Funeral Home of Bel Air, Inc. 610 W. MacPhail Rd. Bel Air, MD 21014 on Sunday 2-4 and 7-9 PM. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Margaret Church 141 N. Hickory Ave. Bel Air, MD 21014 on Monday at 10 AM. Interment Highview Memorial Gardens. In lieu of Flowers contributions may be made to John's Hopkins Children's Center 750 E. Pratt St. Baltimore, MD 21202 attention Cynthia Palacz. Online tributes may be left at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 6, 2019
