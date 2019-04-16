Home

On April 14, 2019, Michael Turk; devoted father of Heather Turk; loving brother of the late Dr. Ellis Turk; cherished son of the late Nathan and Freda Turk; adored grandfather of Isabella Wang; also survived by the loving and extended Leahy family, and many cherished friends; beloved partner Vivian Duncan.Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Wednesday, April 17, at 2:30 pm. Interment Tzemech Tzedek Cemetery - German Hill Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Association for Animal Rights, 67 Main Street, Reisterstown, MD 21136. In mourning at 2316 Sugarcone Road, Baltimore, MD 21209, immediately following the interment (Please use JUSA Center entrance).
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 16, 2019
