Home

POWERED BY

Services
Saint Mary of the Mills Church
114 Saint Marys Pl
Laurel, MD 20707
Prayer Service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
St Mary of the Mills Church
Laurel, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Underwood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Underwood

Notice Condolences Flowers

Michael Underwood Notice
Michael Underwood of Laurel, MD, passed away peacefully in his sleep at the age of 58 on Monday, June 24, 2019, surrounded by his family. Michael is preceded in death by his father, Andy Underwood. He is survived by his beloved wife, Rose Underwood, his children Sean Underwood and Dana Bankard, his mother Virginia Underwood, and his sister Kimberly Smith along with his niece and nephew Farrah and Burkeley.

A prayer service will be held on Monday, July 1, 2019, at 11:00 am at St Mary of the Mills Church in Laurel, MD.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for Michael's friends and family to donate in his honor to the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation.
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.