Michael Underwood of Laurel, MD, passed away peacefully in his sleep at the age of 58 on Monday, June 24, 2019, surrounded by his family. Michael is preceded in death by his father, Andy Underwood. He is survived by his beloved wife, Rose Underwood, his children Sean Underwood and Dana Bankard, his mother Virginia Underwood, and his sister Kimberly Smith along with his niece and nephew Farrah and Burkeley.
A prayer service will be held on Monday, July 1, 2019, at 11:00 am at St Mary of the Mills Church in Laurel, MD.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for Michael's friends and family to donate in his honor to the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation.
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 27, 2019