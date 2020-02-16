Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
10:00 AM
Shrine of St. Anthony
Folly Quarter Road
Ellicott City, MD
View Map
Send Flowers

Michael Vore

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Vore Notice
Michael "Mike" Vore, 80, of Columbia, Maryland, succumbed to cancer at Johns Hopkins Hospital on February 11, 2020. He is survived by his son Steven (Hilary), Grandsons James (Tory) and Robert (Brooke), two great-grandsons, his sisters Anita (Bob) and Kathie and brother Don (Kathy).

Mike was born in the Chicago area to Milton and Rita Vore, the family moved to Catonsville Maryland shortly thereafter where he grew up. He married Una Yort, of Chevy Chase Maryland in 1963, and they had one son. Mike worked in several technical fields over the years. He enjoyed many activities and hobbies, including sailing, photography, flying sailplanes, woodworking, geocaching, and kayaking. Mike was active in his church community at the Shrine of St. Anthony.

Funeral service will be held at the Shrine of St. Anthony, Folly Quarter Road, Ellicott City Maryland, on Friday February 21st at 10am, and will be followed by a short reception. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Shrine St. Anthony or to the .
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -