Michael "Mike" Vore, 80, of Columbia, Maryland, succumbed to cancer at Johns Hopkins Hospital on February 11, 2020. He is survived by his son Steven (Hilary), Grandsons James (Tory) and Robert (Brooke), two great-grandsons, his sisters Anita (Bob) and Kathie and brother Don (Kathy).
Mike was born in the Chicago area to Milton and Rita Vore, the family moved to Catonsville Maryland shortly thereafter where he grew up. He married Una Yort, of Chevy Chase Maryland in 1963, and they had one son. Mike worked in several technical fields over the years. He enjoyed many activities and hobbies, including sailing, photography, flying sailplanes, woodworking, geocaching, and kayaking. Mike was active in his church community at the Shrine of St. Anthony.
Funeral service will be held at the Shrine of St. Anthony, Folly Quarter Road, Ellicott City Maryland, on Friday February 21st at 10am, and will be followed by a short reception. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Shrine St. Anthony or to the .
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 16, 2020