Suddenly on November 30, 2019, Reverend Michael Walter Carrion, Pastor Immaculate Heart of Mary Church. Beloved son of the late Walter J. Carrion and Helen Flahavan Carrion. Devoted brother of Timothy J. Carrion, D.D.S. and his wife Stephanie, and Rev. Patrick Carrion. Uncle of J. Maxwell Carrion.
Friends may call at the Family-owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. on Tuesday from 4 to 8 pm. Father Carrion will lie in state at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 8501 Loch Raven Blvd, on Wednesday from 2 to 8 pm, where a Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday at 11 am. Interment St. Louis Clarksville Church Cemetery, 5950 Ten Oaks Road, 21029, at 2:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Carrion/Flahavan endowment For Our Daily Bread, c/o Donna Bradley at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 3, 2019