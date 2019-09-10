|
|
On September 5, 2019, Michael W. Marsden, Jr., beloved husband of Samantha Rene Marsden; devoted father of Tyler Michael Marsden; beloved son of Michael W. Marsden, Sr. (Melissa) and Jessica Marsden; dear brother of David Lee Marsden; loving grandson of Frank B. Strovel, Jr (Sherry) and Monoka Estelle Burnette; dear nephew of Thomas E. Marsden (Julie), Grace M. Harms (Michael), Frank Strovel, III, Melanie Heckart (Jason) and Allie Strovel; and dear cousin of Michael Harms, Jr., Carlee Harms and Gage Harms.
Friends may call at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. 1050 York Road (beltway exit 26) on Wednesday, Sept 11th from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM where a Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, Sept 12th at 11 AM. Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 10, 2019