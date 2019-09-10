Home

Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
(410) 823-1700
Calling hours
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
Calling hours
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
Michael W. Marsden Jr.

Michael W. Marsden Jr. Notice
On September 5, 2019, Michael W. Marsden, Jr., beloved husband of Samantha Rene Marsden; devoted father of Tyler Michael Marsden; beloved son of Michael W. Marsden, Sr. (Melissa) and Jessica Marsden; dear brother of David Lee Marsden; loving grandson of Frank B. Strovel, Jr (Sherry) and Monoka Estelle Burnette; dear nephew of Thomas E. Marsden (Julie), Grace M. Harms (Michael), Frank Strovel, III, Melanie Heckart (Jason) and Allie Strovel; and dear cousin of Michael Harms, Jr., Carlee Harms and Gage Harms.

Friends may call at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. 1050 York Road (beltway exit 26) on Wednesday, Sept 11th from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM where a Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, Sept 12th at 11 AM. Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 10, 2019
