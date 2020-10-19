1/1
Michael Woodruff
Michael Woodruff, age 59, of Joppa, MD passed away on October 15, 2020. Michael was the beloved spouse of Maryanne E. Woodruff (Kolodziejski); loved brother of seven siblings, and loving uncle to many nieces and nephews. Michael was preceded in death by his mother, Lizzie Mae (Johnson) Aker; stepfather, Ronald Glenn Aker and one sibling. His passion and love in life was to fish, so much so he received his Captain's license and started his own Charter Fishing Company. The family will host a memorial service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to: American Lung Association of Maryland, 211 E. Lombard St., Suite 260, Baltimore, MD 21202 or Gilchrist Center for Hospice Care, 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031. Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 19, 2020.
