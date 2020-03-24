|
Michaele Ann Gilpatrick (nee Nowaskey), of Baldwin, MD, passed away peacefully at Stella Maris Hospice on March 5, 2020. Born August 11, 1942, she was a 1960 graduate of Marian Central Catholic, Woodstock, IL, and 1964 graduate of Edgewood College, Madison, WI. She taught middle school history and English for over 25 years at the Cathedral School, Baltimore, MD.
Michaele met her husband in Madison and they married June 1965. In 1969, they moved to the Stoneleigh community in Baltimore. They retired to Baldwin, MD in 1991. In addition to her love of dogs and all animals, Michaele was a loving mother, grandmother and friend.
She is survived by her devoted husband of 55 years, James D. Gilpatrick; her four children Heather M. Gilpatrick, Bridget G. Armstrong, Jamie K. Anderson, Clancy P. Gilpatrick; and eight grandchildren.
Contributions may be sent to the AKC Canine Health Foundation 8051 Arco Corporate Drive, Suite, 300, Raleigh, NC 27617
A Memorial Mass will be planned for this summer at the Church of the Nativity, Timonium, MD.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 24, 2020