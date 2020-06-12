Michaelene Silverio
Michaelene Helen Silverio passed away peacefully on June 5 at Hart Heritage Assisted Living. She was 86 years old.

Beloved wife of the late Nicholas Anthony Silverio; loving mother to Nicholas Silverio and wife Susan, Gary Silverio, Michelle Moyer and husband Stephen, AnnMarie Profili and husband Dino; loving grandmother to Kyle, Andrew, Dino, Vincenzo, Mikki, and Gianni; dear sister to Edward, Warren, Gerald, and the late Leo Pawlik.

Michaelene was affectionately known as "Mickey" to family and friends. She graduated from Reading High School in Pennsylvania and shortly thereafter married and moved to Maryland. She received her Associate's degree in business from Harford Community College. Michaelene retired as an administrative assistant after working in insurance and higher education. She enjoyed vacationing with her family to the beach, ceramics, flower gardening, country dancing, polka dancing, and shopping.

Michaelene donated her body to Anatomy Gift Registry for medical research. Donations in her memory can be made to Dementia Society of America, www.dementiasociety.org.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 12, 2020.
