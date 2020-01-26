|
On January 16, 2020 Michel L. Pecora beloved husband of the late Nancy Lee Pecora; devoted father of Antoinette Harrison, Bridget Burnap and her husband Dean, Michele Lane and her husband Edward; loving grandfather of Harry, Rachel, Joseph, Sarah, Daniel, Doretta, Edward, Jr. and Shelby; loving great-grandfather of Alexis, Emily, Harry VI, Chase, Avianna, Julia, Zade and Gavin; dear brother of Albert Pecora and the late Rosina Pecora, Frank Pecora and Pasquale Pecora; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the family-owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. 1050 York Road (at beltway exit 26) on Wednesday, January 29 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM where funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 30 at 11 AM. Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 26, 2020