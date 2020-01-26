Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
(410) 823-1700
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
View Map
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
11:00 AM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michel Pecora
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michel Pecora

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michel Pecora Notice
On January 16, 2020 Michel L. Pecora beloved husband of the late Nancy Lee Pecora; devoted father of Antoinette Harrison, Bridget Burnap and her husband Dean, Michele Lane and her husband Edward; loving grandfather of Harry, Rachel, Joseph, Sarah, Daniel, Doretta, Edward, Jr. and Shelby; loving great-grandfather of Alexis, Emily, Harry VI, Chase, Avianna, Julia, Zade and Gavin; dear brother of Albert Pecora and the late Rosina Pecora, Frank Pecora and Pasquale Pecora; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at the family-owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. 1050 York Road (at beltway exit 26) on Wednesday, January 29 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM where funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 30 at 11 AM. Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michel's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -