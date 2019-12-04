Home

Tarring-Cargo Funeral Home Pa
333 S Parke Street
Aberdeen, MD 21001
Service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Michele Petrick Notice
Michele Elizabeth Petrick died peacefully Sunday, December 1 at her home in Havre de Grace. She was 76.

Born in Bordeaux, France she was the daughter of the late Dominick and Jean Micheline Verille. She immigrated to the U.S. with her mother at the tender age of 4.

Mrs. Petrick worked at Bata Shoe Company, Harford County School System, Box Hill Carpets, and was a long time employee of Rudolph's Office and Computer Supply, and continued processing orders until early this year. Her favorite pastime was spoiling her family, playing cards and board games, cooking and gardening.

She is survived by her devoted husband of almost 57 years, Dennis E. Petrick; son, Scott E. Petrick of Newark, DE; daughter, Suzanne M. Levush of Abingdon and her grandchildren, Kyle and Kerry Petrick and Morgan and Jordan Levush.

A service will be held on Saturday, December 7 at the Tarring-Cargo Funeral home at 11:00 am_ with a visitation to follow until 1:00pm

In lieu of flowers, we welcome donations in Michele's memory to Women's Oncology at the Harry & Jeannette Weinberg Cancer Institute, Medstar Franklin Square Medical Center, Office of Philanthropy, 9000 Franklin Square Drive, Baltimore, MD 21237.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.tarringcargo.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 4, 2019
