Sol Levinson & Brothers, Inc.
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
12:00 PM
Michele Rosenberg (nee Kayne), passed away on January 8, 2020, at the age of 76. Michele was a former Vice Chairman of the Maryland Democratic Party. She is survived by her beloved husband, Theodore "Ted" Rosenberg, her children, Elizabeth Rosenberg, Jacob (Samantha) Rosenberg, Seth (Aliza) Rosenberg and Marian Rosenberg, sisters, Ilene and Suzanne Kayne, grandchildren, James Rosenberg, Elesia Bowers, Erika Bowers, and Max Rosenberg, and great-grandchild, Tyler Wessels. Michele was predeceased by her parents, Alfred and Pearl Kayne.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Sunday, January 12, at 12 pm. Interment Oheb Shalom Memorial Park - Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. In mourning at 6701 Park Heights Avenue #1C, Baltimore, MD 21215. Please only Kosher food for shiva.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 10, 2020
