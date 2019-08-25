|
|
On August 21, 2019, Michelle E. Lewis (nee Lockner), beloved mother of Joseph Lewis, III, devoted daughter of Kathryn Austin and the late Franklin Austin, dearest sister of Mary Sawyer and her husband, Jim, Franklin Austin, Jr. and his wife, Barbara and the late Richard Lockner, loving aunt of Christopher, Brian, Dawn, Nicole, and Scott Gutowski. She is also survived by many other loving family members and friends.
The family will receive guests on Sunday, September 1, 2019 from 1 - 4 p.m. at the BRADLEY-ASHTON-KEHL FUNERAL HOME, P.A., where a Celebration of Life will commence at 4 p.m. Interment will be held privately. www.bradleyashton.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Aug. 25 to Sept. 1, 2019