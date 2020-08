Or Copy this URL to Share

Michelle Nowak Phillips born Jan. 18, 1971 on an Air Force Base in Topeka, Kansas. A graduate of Parkville HS, she was a director at the Maryland Food Bank. She passed on Aug. 20 at 49 after battling ovarian cancer. She is survived by husband Tim Phillips; parents Arlene Uzmed (Ken) and Daniel Nowak; siblings Karen Nowak Brehm (Charles), David Nowak (Brigid Landers); April Nowak (Brad Martin); nephew Ilex Landers Nowak; grandmother Dennis Nowak; Viewing and celebration: Ruck Funeral Home, 1050 York Road, Towson, Wed. Aug. 26, 3-7pm. Hawaiian shirts encouraged. Service 7pm limited occupancy.



