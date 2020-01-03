Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ambrose Funeral Home
2719 Hammonds Ferry Road
Halethorpe, MD 21227
410-247-5938
Viewing
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Ambrose Funeral Home
2719 Hammonds Ferry Road
Halethorpe, MD 21227
View Map
Viewing
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Ambrose Funeral Home
2719 Hammonds Ferry Road
Halethorpe, MD 21227
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
Lake View Memorial Park
Burial
Following Services
Lake View Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Midlred Tamburo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Midlred E. Tamburo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Midlred E. Tamburo Notice
Mildred E. Tamburo, age 71, passed away suddenly on December 27, 2019. She is the beloved wife of the late John Richard Tamburo; cherished mother of Christopher Tamburo; loving sister of Paul Haynie and Doris Aliff; dear sister in law of Carol Tamburo. Mildred is also survived by other loving relatives and friends.

A viewing will be held at Ambrose Funeral Home of Lansdowne, 2719 Hammonds Ferry Rd., Halethorpe, MD 21227 on Sunday from 3-5pm and 7-9pm. A funeral service will take place on Monday at 10am followed by burial at Lake View Memorial Park. Flowers are welcomed; if family and friends would prefer to make a donation instead please direct them to Chimes 4815 Seton Drive, Baltimore, MD 21215 in Mildred's memory. To view and sign the family's guestbook please visit
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Midlred's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -