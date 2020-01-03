|
Mildred E. Tamburo, age 71, passed away suddenly on December 27, 2019. She is the beloved wife of the late John Richard Tamburo; cherished mother of Christopher Tamburo; loving sister of Paul Haynie and Doris Aliff; dear sister in law of Carol Tamburo. Mildred is also survived by other loving relatives and friends.
A viewing will be held at Ambrose Funeral Home of Lansdowne, 2719 Hammonds Ferry Rd., Halethorpe, MD 21227 on Sunday from 3-5pm and 7-9pm. A funeral service will take place on Monday at 10am followed by burial at Lake View Memorial Park. Flowers are welcomed; if family and friends would prefer to make a donation instead please direct them to Chimes 4815 Seton Drive, Baltimore, MD 21215 in Mildred's memory. To view and sign the family's guestbook please visit
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 3, 2020