On September 16, 2020; MIKE CARROLL; loving father of Thomas Carroll and wife Faith, and Jillian Carroll; dear brother of James Carroll, Christopher Carroll, and the late Timothy Carroll; devoted uncle of many nieces and nephews.



A memorial gathering will be celebrated on Tuesday, September 22 from 4-7pm at Overhills Mansion, 916 South Rolling Road, Catonsville, MD 21228. Interment is private. Arrangements by Sterling-Ashton-Schwab-Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mike's memory to Believe In Tomorrow National Children's Foundation, 6601 Frederick Road, Baltimore, MD 21228.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store