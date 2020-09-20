1/
Mike Carroll
On September 16, 2020; MIKE CARROLL; loving father of Thomas Carroll and wife Faith, and Jillian Carroll; dear brother of James Carroll, Christopher Carroll, and the late Timothy Carroll; devoted uncle of many nieces and nephews.

A memorial gathering will be celebrated on Tuesday, September 22 from 4-7pm at Overhills Mansion, 916 South Rolling Road, Catonsville, MD 21228. Interment is private. Arrangements by Sterling-Ashton-Schwab-Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mike's memory to Believe In Tomorrow National Children's Foundation, 6601 Frederick Road, Baltimore, MD 21228.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Memorial Gathering
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Overhills Mansion
Funeral services provided by
Sterling-Ashton-Schwab-Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc.
1630 Edmondson Ave
Catonsville, MD 21228
4107448600
1 entry
September 19, 2020
Farewell Too Soon Bouquet
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Michael Bliskell
