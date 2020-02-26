Home

Cvach Rosedale Funeral Home
1211 Chesaco Avenue
Rosedale, MD 21237
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Cvach Rosedale Funeral Home
1211 Chesaco Avenue
Rosedale, MD 21237
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Cvach Rosedale Funeral Home
1211 Chesaco Avenue
Rosedale, MD 21237
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:30 AM
Holy Spirit Church
540 Joppa Farm Road
Joppa, MD
Mike Horwath Notice
On February 24, 2020 Mike Alex Horwath, beloved husband of Margaret (Peggy) Horwath (nee: Scarpulla). Devoted father to Lisa M. Ketterman and her husband David and Linda Kafka and her husband Jason. Dear brother of Irene Horwath, Joanne Miller and the late John Horwath. Loving grandfather to Megan, Zachary, Lily and the late Allyson. Dear nephew of Anthony Miller.

Visitation Friday 3-5 pm and 7- 9 pm at the CVACH/ROSEDALE FUNERAL HOME 1211 Chesaco Ave. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, 10:30 am at Holy Spirit Church 540 Joppa Farm Road, Joppa (21085) Interment Gardens of Faith Cemetery.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 26, 2020
