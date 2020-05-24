A longtime resident of Riviera Beach, MD passed peacefully Sunday, May 17 at Charlotte Hall Veterans Home. Born on November 16, 1926 in Detroit, MI to the late Vaso Jerosimich & Milka (Mildred) nee Pajic, Mike spent his youth in Livonia-Ann Arbor MI and Fells Point Baltimore. He attended Patterson High School and enrolled early in the U.S. Navy to serve in WW2 Pacific conflict. Post-war as a D.A.V. he became an artist and sculptor, graduating from Art Center College of Design in Pasadena, CA. He loved to laugh and socialize with family and friends. He is pre-deceased by brothers Nick, Eli, Richard and niece Louise. He is survived by a large loving family and friends: sisters Dorothy, Lillian (Bill), Mary (Harry), brothers George and Len, son Michael, nieces Danica (Zeke) and Stephenie (Mike), nephews Cal, Paul (MaryLove), Nicky, Dean, John, Jay (Meg)/Rob (Hallie) Downs, Vaso Middleton, his beloved grandchildren, close friends Jerry Dicus, Bob Willoughby, 3B's Bakery, the Jeffersons, Rices and Ramseys. Due to COVID-19, services are private, interment will be held at Glen Haven Memorial Park.



