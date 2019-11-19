Home

Mildred A. Gover Notice
On Friday, November 15, 2019 Mildred A. Gover age 97 of Hanover, PA. Beloved wife of the late William Leroy Gover; devoted mother of the late William Leroy Gover, Jr., the late John Ellsworth Gover and the late Rose Marie Cullison; dear sister of Rosie Ruth Nash, David Nicholas Welk and the late Mary Wagner, Estelle Barron, Lillian Baker, Walter Welk, Jr. and John E. Welk. Also survived by 5 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends at the family owned Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center, P.A., 2325 York Road, Timonium, MD 21093 on Wednesday, November 20 from 2-4 and 6-8 PM where a Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, November 21 beginning at 12:30 PM. Interment to follow at Poplar Grove United Methodist Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 19, 2019
