On November 24, 2019, Mildred A. McClain (nee Stroback) age 96 of Pasadena, Md. Beloved wife of the late Charles W. McClain. Dear mother of Charles R. McClain and the late Phyllis A. Fagan and devoted mother-in-law to Susan McClain and Robert Fagan. Sister of Dorothy Fischer and the late Robert Stroback. Also blessed with 8 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren and 4 great great-grandchildren. Pre-deceased by her parents Henry and Helen (nee Lehman) Stroback and her long-standing friend, Walter Gurley. Also survived by many other treasured relatives and friends.
Mildred had a contagious enthusiasm for life and always made you feel like you were the most important person at that very moment. She loved music, from the classics she learned as a student at Glen Burnie High School to commercial jingles she would sing to entertain her grandchildren at mealtime. Growing up in Bayside Beach helping her father with his boat excursion business, the Chesapeake life helped keep her young. Her devotion through her Catholic faith and her commitment to her family were her hallmarks.
The family requests relatives and friends to visit the family owned GONCE FUNERAL SERVICE P. A. 169 Riviera Dr. on Tuesday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM. A Funeral Mass will be offered in St. Jane Frances Church on Wednesday at 10:00 AM. Interment to follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery,
Those who wish may contribute to St. Jane Frances de Chantal Church, Riviera Beach, Maryland in Mrs. Mildred A. McClain's name. goncefuneralservice.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 26, 2019