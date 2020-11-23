Mildred Blanche Llewellyn, 90 of Crownsville, Md. passed peacefully with her family at home on November 19, 2020. Millie was born January, 7, 1930 in Cumberland, Md. Millie graduated with a Bachelor's degree from Fairmont State, WV and a Masters degree from Loyola University, Baltimore, MD. Millie worked for the Baltimore City School System for 40+ years. Started at William Paca Elementary school 83 as a first grade teacher. Moved on in later years as a Principle at Cherry Hill Elementary then retired from Westport Elementary. She was passionate about education, loved her career and believed that all children deserved equal access to the best education possible. Millie was loved and respected by everyone that had the pleasure of knowing her. Her friends and family would tell you they were gravitated to her because of her welcoming, kind and loving spirt. She was an amazing mother, friend, sister and daughter. Millie was amazing at just about everything outside of maybe cooking a holiday meal. She was a very busy, hard working woman with everything from home or boat repairs to proofreading sermons, always helping family, friends or those is need, doing always for others. Millie loved the river, reading, traveling, driving a little over the speed limit and doing the crosswords in ink. Millie touched so many hearts over her lifetime and wanted nothing more than to see the people of this world treat each other with compassion, understanding and love.
Millie Llewellyn, a loving mother is survived by; her son, James Douglas Mark Llewellyn, wife Dianne Llewellyn, grandchildren, Jimmy & Kimberly Llewellyn, and her daughter, Kathryn Sue Carr, husband Gary Carr, grandchildren Bruce and wife Heather Carr, great grandson, Silis Carr also granddaughter Courtney Roche (Carr), husband Kevin Roche & great grandson Cooper Roche. Proceeded in Death by her husband, Rev. Donald W. Llewellyn, brother, James Stotler, & Sister, Sara Troutman. Millie's Parents, Bruce Stotler and Magdaline (Denison) Stotler from Cumberland, MD
Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, services are private. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
Donate to Pancreatic Cancer Research
or St Jude Children's Research Hospital.
