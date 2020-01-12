Home

St Ursula's Catholic Church
8801 Harford Road
Parkville, MD 21234
(410) 665-2111
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Ursula Catholic Church
Parkville, MD
Mildred Berkeridge Notice
On December 18, 2019, Mildred A. Berkeridge (nee Phillips) 90 of Parkville, MD; devoted mother of Angie Lasseth and Patricia Boyle (Dorsey); loving grandmother to Katie Boyle and Chris Lasseth; surrogate grandmother to the Kopasek and Todd families; also survived by loving extended family and friends. Remembered by many as an extraordinary nurse and generally kind person.

Family and friends will celebrate Mildred's life with a funeral mass to be held 11:00 AM on Saturday January 18, 2020 at the St. Ursula Catholic Church in Parkville. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at evansfuneralchapel.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Itineris, 2050 Rockrose Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21211.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 12, 2020
