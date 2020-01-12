|
On December 18, 2019, Mildred A. Berkeridge (nee Phillips) 90 of Parkville, MD; devoted mother of Angie Lasseth and Patricia Boyle (Dorsey); loving grandmother to Katie Boyle and Chris Lasseth; surrogate grandmother to the Kopasek and Todd families; also survived by loving extended family and friends. Remembered by many as an extraordinary nurse and generally kind person.
Family and friends will celebrate Mildred's life with a funeral mass to be held 11:00 AM on Saturday January 18, 2020 at the St. Ursula Catholic Church in Parkville. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at evansfuneralchapel.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Itineris, 2050 Rockrose Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21211.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 12, 2020