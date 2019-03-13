|
On March 9, 2019, Mildred "M&M" Ceceila Morton of Catonsville passed away; Beloved wife of the late Thomas W. Morton; Loving mother of Carol A. Slizys and Thomas W. Morton and his wife Kaye, all of Catonsville; Cherished grandmother of Karen, Laura, Rachel, and Amanda and great-grandmother of 9; Dear sister of Katherine Wise of Lutherville and the late Stanley Knochel and Margaret Tyler; Also survived by several nieces and nephews.Graveside services will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019, 10:00am, Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens, 200 E. Padonia Rd., Timonium, MD 21093. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to Gilchrist Hospice - Baltimore, www.gilchristcares.org/give.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 13 to Mar. 17, 2019