Mildred (Millie) Frances Bara (nee Kolarik), age 89, surrounded by her loving children, passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air, MD.
A native of Czechoslovakia, Millie was born on March 9, 1931 to Joseph and Bozena Kolarik, and at age eight, moved with her family to Belcamp, MD with the Bata Shoe Company.
Millie was a graduate of Aberdeen High School and Mary Washington College (Fredericksburg, VA). She married Charles Bara in July 1954 and they shared 46 years together at their home on the Bush River in Long Bar Harbor, Abingdon, MD. She and her family enjoyed tennis, skiing, ice skating and spending time on the water. She later moved to Bel Air where she continued her active lifestyle.
Millie worked as a Management Analyst at Aberdeen Proving Ground until she chose to stay at home with her two young children. She later began a second career as an educator and worked for 30 years at Riverside Elementary School in Joppatowne, MD.
A resident of Harford County, MD for over 80 years, Millie was active in the Czech Sokol Organization, the Red Hat Society, Moving-On, and various educational groups. She enjoyed playing bridge, baking, reading and spending time with her friends and family, especially her two grandchildren.
Millie was predeceased by her parents, her husband Charles, and her brother Joseph Kolarik. She is survived by daughters Robin St. Pierre, and her husband Greg; Carol Hollingsworth and her husband Dan; and grandchildren Stephen St. Pierre and Danielle Hollingsworth. She is also survived by sisters-in law Norma Kolarik and Lind Bara-Weaver and nieces Marcia (Kolarik) Buse, Jennifer (Kolarik) Richardson, and Samantha Weaver.
A private family graveside service will take place at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Cemetery in Abingdon.
Those who desire may send memorial contributions to the charity of their choice
or to the Harford County Public Library Foundation (Silver Reader), hcplonline.org
, or 1221-A Brass Mill Road, Belcamp, MD 21017.
Expressions of sympathy may be left on the online guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com
.