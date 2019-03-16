|
|
Mildred G. Baldwin, (SPECIAL) daughter of Rodner and Theresa (Lammers) Baldwin died March 6, 2019 on the farm where she was born October 25, 1944.She was predeceased by her parents, her brothers Jerome, Francis, Philip, John, George, Paul and her sisters Martha Carr and Dolores Baldwin. She is survived by her brother Henry (Margaret) Baldwin, sisters Mary Spencer and Janet Baldwin. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews.Relatives and friends were invited to visit at the Chapel at the Donaldson Funeral Home, PA 313 Talbott Avenue Laurel, Maryland 20707 on Sunday, March 10, 2019 from 2-4 & 6-8 pm. Funeral mass was held at Saint Mary of the Mills Catholic Church on Monday, March 11, 2019 at 11 am. Interment to follow at the adjoining cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to a .
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 16 to Mar. 21, 2019