Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sol Levinson & Brothers, Inc.
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
Resources
More Obituaries for Mildred Blum
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mildred G. Blum

Notice Condolences Flowers

Mildred G. Blum Notice
On April 23, 2019, Mildred G. Blum (nee Goldstein); loving wife of the late Alvin Herbert Blum; cherished mother of Marc (Leonor) Blum, Joel Blum, Dr. Claire (Meir) Stampfer, and James Blum; devoted sister of Estelle Cohen and the late Cecile Cohen; dear daughter of the late Jacob and Helene Goldstein; caring grandmother of Ari (Melanie) Blum, Alex (Suzan) Blum, Sam Stampfer, Eliane (Jason) Wiese, and Orly Stampfer (Amanda Virbitsky); loving great-grandmother of Amelie, Asa, and Axel Blum. Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Sunday, April 28, at 12 pm. Interment Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery - Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Baltimore Hebrew Congregation, The Millie and Alvin Blum 8th-12th Grade Teen Program, 7401 Park Heights Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21208. In mourning at 3516 Autumn Drive, Baltimore, MD 21208, through Monday evening, with services Sunday and Monday at 7pm.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now