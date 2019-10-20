|
|
On October 18, 2019, Mildred Cecilia Hance, mother of Deborah Lynn Schinault (Ronald), and the late Pamela Rose Hance and Marjorie Ann Eberlein; sister of the late: Joseph Angelo Ormanna, Daniella Alcarese, Francis Rindone, Rosemary Orner, Elenora Floyd, and Constance Bowers; grandmother of Shawn and Jonathon Schinault.
Friends may call at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Rd. (beltway exit 26), on Wednesday, from 10 to 11 am, at which time a Funeral Service will be held. Entombment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 20, 2019