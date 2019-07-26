Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lassahn Funeral Home Inc
7401 Belair Road
Nottingham, MD 21236
410-665-2000
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Lassahn Funeral Home Inc
7401 Belair Road
Nottingham, MD 21236
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
6:00 PM
Lassahn Funeral Home Inc
7401 Belair Road
Nottingham, MD 21236
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Parkwood Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Mildred Harris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mildred Harris

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mildred Harris Notice
On July 22, 2019 Mildred Hayzel (nee Murphy) Harris, beloved wife of the late David O. Harris, Jr.; devoted mother of David L. Harris and his wife Janice, B. Jane Harris, Jack W. Harris and Bonnie J. Powell and her husband John; also survived by seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends at the Lassahn Funeral Home , Inc. 7401 Belair Road in Overlea on Friday from 1-4 pm. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Friday at 6pm. A graveside service will be held at Parkwood Cemetery on Monday at 11am.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mildred's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now