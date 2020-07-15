Mildred Tilley Harris, age 84, of Colora, MD, passed away on July 6, 2020. She was born in Havre De Grace, MD on December 6, 1935 to the late Glenn Edwin Tilley and Betty May (Early) Tilley.
Mildred enjoyed spending time completing crossword puzzles and watching Fox News. She loved learning about her family history and was always sure to share her knowledge of history with the family. Mildred loved talking and will be remembered by the stories she told. Raymond and Mildred enjoyed going to the Casino and spending time together. She took great joy in spending time with her family and was a true mama bear. Mildred will be dearly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.
Mildred is survived by her beloved husband of sixty-six years, Raymond Harris; six children: Robert Harris and his wife, Lora; Joann Banner; Dale Harris and his wife, Joan; John Harris, Sr. and his wife, Deborah; Carl Harris and his wife, Cheryl and Donald Harris and his husband, David; eleven grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and her sister, Martha Aston.
In addition to her parents Mildred is preceded in death by her two sisters: Betty Potter and Virginia Torgerson; and her brother, John Tilley.
Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made payable to "American Diabetes Association" and send in care of R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.O. Box 248 Rising Sun, MD 21911. To send an online condolence please visit www.rtfoard.com
.