On July 22, 2019 Mildred Hayzel (nee Murphy) Harris, beloved wife of the late David O. Harris, Jr.; devoted mother of David L. Harris and his wife Janice, B. Jane Harris, Jack W. Harris and Bonnie J. Powell and her husband John; also survived by seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends at the Lassahn Funeral Home , Inc. 7401 Belair Road in Overlea on Friday from 1-4 pm. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Friday at 6pm. A graveside service will be held at Parkwood Cemetery on Monday at 11am.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 25, 2019