Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.
6500 York Road
Baltimore, MD 21212
410-377-8300
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.
6500 York Road
Baltimore, MD 21212
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.
6500 York Road
Baltimore, MD 21212
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.
6500 York Road
Baltimore, MD 21212
Mildred L. Forni Notice
on September 15, 2019, Mildred "Mil" Forni (nee Barrett), predeceased by loving husband Arthur "Otts" Forni, survived by adoring niece Diane Thomas (Mike) and nephews Jeff Barrett, Walt Barrett (Patty), Marty Barrett (Barbara), cherished goddaughter Millie Scruggs.

Friends may call at the family owned Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc., 6500 York Rd (at Overbrook) Baltimore, MD, 21212, on Friday, Sept 20, 2 PM to 4 PM and 6 PM to 8 PM. A Funeral Service will be held Saturday, Sept 21 at 10 AM at the funeral home. Interment to follow at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens, 200 E. Padonia Rd, Timonium MD, 21093.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 18, 2019
