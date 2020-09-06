Mildred L. "Milly" Wilson, 85, of Lutherville and Nanticoke passed away on September 2, 2020. Millie is survived by her best friend, Melba E. Williams of Lutherville; cousin of Ruth Ann Pierce and Susan Jones and families; and was the "adopted sister" to David and Tom Williams and their families; also survived by many other special friends whom she considered family.



The family will receive friends at the Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc. 10 W. Padonia Road (at York Road) Timonium, Maryland 21093 on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 from 4 to 7pm. Milly's life will be celebrated at the funeral home on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 11 AM. Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be directed in Milly's memory to TRU Rescue, PO Box 27, Phoenix, MD 21131 and/or Westside Vol. Fire Co., PO Box 85, Bivalve, MD 21814. A guestbook is available at



