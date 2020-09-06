1/1
Mildred L. Wilson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mildred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mildred L. "Milly" Wilson, 85, of Lutherville and Nanticoke passed away on September 2, 2020. Millie is survived by her best friend, Melba E. Williams of Lutherville; cousin of Ruth Ann Pierce and Susan Jones and families; and was the "adopted sister" to David and Tom Williams and their families; also survived by many other special friends whom she considered family.

The family will receive friends at the Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc. 10 W. Padonia Road (at York Road) Timonium, Maryland 21093 on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 from 4 to 7pm. Milly's life will be celebrated at the funeral home on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 11 AM. Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be directed in Milly's memory to TRU Rescue, PO Box 27, Phoenix, MD 21131 and/or Westside Vol. Fire Co., PO Box 85, Bivalve, MD 21814. A guestbook is available at

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc.
Send Flowers
SEP
10
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc.
10 West Padonia Road
Timonium, MD 21093
4102526000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 5, 2020
Milly was a wonderful, kindhearted friend. I will miss her dry humor, her twinkle in her eyes and her many funny stories she would share. Rest In Peace my dear friend.
Diane George
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved