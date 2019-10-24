|
Mildred Jeanette Hershey Leatherman, 86, of Columbia, MD, passed away peacefully at Gilchrist Center Howard County on October 22, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Zedeiakah (Ray) Leatherman. She is survived by her son David Leatherman; grandchildren: Adam
Leatherman, Erin Leatherman, and Samuel Leatherman; her sisters: Leona Shears and Mary Dimlich. The family will receive friends on Friday, 3-5pm and 7-9pm at HARRY H. WITZKE'S FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 4112 Old Columbia Pike, Ellicott City, MD. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, 10am at Bethel Baptist Church, 4261 Montgomery Road, Ellicott City, MD. A time for food and fellowship will follow the service. Interment will be private in Keyser, WV. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Samaritan's Purse at www.samaritanspurse.org. Online condolences may be made at
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 24, 2019