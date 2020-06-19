Mildred Iola Stevenson Badinger Douglas died on June 10, 2020 in Tucson AZ. She was born January 28, 1927 in Greensboro, Guilford County North Carolina to David Eugene Stevenson and Edna Allen. Preceded in death by her husbands. Loving mother to Gerald Badinger of Tucson AZ, Mariea Thompson of Middle River MD, David Badinger of Charlestown WV, James Badinger of Joppa MD, and preceded in death by son Philip Badinger. Beloved grandparent to 13 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandchildren. She was a longtime member of the VFW Auxiliary, and a member of Eastern Star. Mildred was a housewife, neighborhood kids activity organizer and operator of the gathering house in the neighborhood for teens, salesclerk, Band Manager for the Syndicate of Soul, prize winning seller of Stanley Home Products, department head in a department store, boutique owner, LPN, Hospice worker. She was always known for her kindness and caring for all she encountered, always with a friendly smile and outstretched hand. She will be greatly missed by a loving family and her friends.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, June 21 from 6pm-8pm at the Tarring-Cargo Funeral Home. A private graveside service will be held at Loudon Park Cemetery.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.tarringcargo.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 19, 2020.