On May 4, 2020 Mildred Louise O'Neal (88) of Baltimore passed away peacefully at home. She was a devoted mother to Michael O'Neal-wife Maryanna, Yvonne Taft- husband Dennis, Margaret King-husband Daniel, Leslie Blackwell-late husband Richard of Fort Pierce Fl. Dear sister to Faye Beker of W Palm Beach Fl. Loving Grandmother, Great Grandmother and Great-Great Grandmother of many children.



She was pre-deceased by her loving son's Stephen, Patrick and Dennis O'Neal, also grandchildren Sherri Taft, Dennis O'Neal Jr.



A private memorial will be held at a later date.



