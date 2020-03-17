Home

Stauffer Funeral Home
1621 Opossumtown Pike
Frederick, MD 21702
(301) 663-1690
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Joseph on Carrollton Manor Catholic Church
5843 Manor Woods Road
Frederick, MD
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
11:00 PM
St. Joseph on Carrollton Manor Catholic Church
5843 Manor Woods Road
Frederick, MD
Mildred Louise Skarda

Mildred Louise Skarda Notice
Mildred Louise Skarda (Age 85). On Friday, March 13, 2020 of Frederick, formerly of Baltimore; beloved wife of 63 years of James Thomas Skarda; mother of Claire Negas and husband Taki of Frederick, Gregory Skarda and wife Clare of Alexandria, VA, Jane Pyrak and husband Arthur of Annandale, VA; grandmother of eight; great-grandmother of one; sister of the late Joan Williams Spicer. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 am on Wednesday, March 18, at St. Joseph-on-Carrollton Manor Catholic Church, 5843 Manor Woods Road, Frederick where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am. Interment, Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Frederick. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Mildred may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements, Stauffer Funeral Home, Frederick. Expressions of sympathy may be offered at staufferfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 17, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -