Mildred Louise Skarda (Age 85). On Friday, March 13, 2020 of Frederick, formerly of Baltimore; beloved wife of 63 years of James Thomas Skarda; mother of Claire Negas and husband Taki of Frederick, Gregory Skarda and wife Clare of Alexandria, VA, Jane Pyrak and husband Arthur of Annandale, VA; grandmother of eight; great-grandmother of one; sister of the late Joan Williams Spicer. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 am on Wednesday, March 18, at St. Joseph-on-Carrollton Manor Catholic Church, 5843 Manor Woods Road, Frederick where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am. Interment, Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Frederick. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Mildred may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements, Stauffer Funeral Home, Frederick. Expressions of sympathy may be offered at staufferfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 17, 2020