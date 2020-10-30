Mildred Magdalen Henning, age 94, of Joppa, Maryland passed away on October 28, 2020 at Commonwealth Senior Living in Bel Air, Maryland. Born in Fullerton, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Amelia (Raab) Kahl and wife of Richard Stephen Henning. She was a former member of the Golden Age Club and 2009 inductee for Harford County Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary Hall of Fame.
In addition to her husband of 73 years, Mildred is also survived by her son, Ronald J. Henning and his wife Bonnie of Middle River, MD; grandchildren, Christopher Henning, Kelly Wyatt and Charles Lochamy; 5 great grandchildren; and 1 great great grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her son, Michael S. Henning; brother, Michael J. Kahl; sisters, Marie L. Schott and Ruth C. Caylor; and grandchild, Debra Mariner.
Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, Maryland on Friday, October 30, 2020 from 2-4 & 7-9 pm. Services will be held on Saturday, October 31 at McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, Maryland at 10 am. Interment will take place in Highview Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Joppa Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company, 1403 Old Mountain Rd S, Joppa, MD 21085.
Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com
.