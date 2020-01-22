|
Mildred Marie Zeigler of Havre de Grace died Thursday, January 16 at Harford Memorial Hospital. She was 79.
Born in Baltimore City she was the daughter of the late Charles and Delores Christie.
A member of Mt. Calvary Free Will Baptist Church for many years, Mrs. Zeigler had worked in retail sales. She was a longtime volunteer at Harford Memorial Hospital and at their gift shop. She was also very active with the Tall Cedars of Lebanon Cedarettes and the Marco club.
She is survived by her husband Charles E. Zeigler; children, Joseph Klingbiel, Jr. of Selbyville, KY, Charles Klingbiel of Shrewsbury, PA, Karen Keithley of Havre de Grace and Teresa Wagoner of De Land, FL; step children, Charles Zeigler of Abingdon, John Zeigler of Smithsburg and Pam Zeigler of Aberdeen; siblings, Bobbie Christie of Baltimore City, Tom Christie of Berlin, Jackie Christie of Baltimore City and Sharon Christie of Glen Burnie; 16 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her first husband, Joseph Klingbiel, Sr.
A visitation will be held on Friday, January 24 from 4-7pm at the Tarring-Cargo Funeral Home where a funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 25 at 10:00am. Interment at Gardens of Faith Cemetery will be private.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 22, 2020