8/4/39 - 7/24/20



Heaven called for our Angel. Our mother Mildred was called to heaven to reunite with her beloved George.



Mom was a friend to many, loved and cherished by her 4 children, 12 grandchildren, and 4 great grandchildren. Mom was our confidant and anchor, she will truly be missed but forever in our hearts.



Forever a giver, Mom donated herself to Education. A Memorial will be held at a later date.



