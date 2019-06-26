|
June 22, 2019; Mrs. Mildred R. Moore, transitioned into rest. She is survived by her loving daughter's Millicent K. Yates, Kelly L. Moore, Camilla M. Raymond and a host of family and friends. On Thursday, friends may visit VAUGHN C. GREENE FUNERAL SERVICES (Wildwood), 4101 Edmondson Ave from 4-8PM and On Friday, from 1-5PM. The Internment for Mrs. Moore will take place on July 1, 2019 at Cheltenham Veteran Cemetery, 11301 Crain Highway (20623) at 9:30am. Any additional Inquiries to (410) 233-2400.
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 26, 2019