Vaughn Greene Funeral Services
4101 Edmondson Ave
Baltimore, MD 21229
(410) 945-2700
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vaughn Greene Funeral Services
4101 Edmondson Ave
Baltimore, MD 21229
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Vaughn Greene Funeral Services
4101 Edmondson Ave
Baltimore, MD 21229
View Map
Interment
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
9:30 AM
Cheltenham Veteran Cemetery
11301 Crain Highway
View Map
Resources
June 22, 2019; Mrs. Mildred R. Moore, transitioned into rest. She is survived by her loving daughter's Millicent K. Yates, Kelly L. Moore, Camilla M. Raymond and a host of family and friends. On Thursday, friends may visit VAUGHN C. GREENE FUNERAL SERVICES (Wildwood), 4101 Edmondson Ave from 4-8PM and On Friday, from 1-5PM. The Internment for Mrs. Moore will take place on July 1, 2019 at Cheltenham Veteran Cemetery, 11301 Crain Highway (20623) at 9:30am. Any additional Inquiries to (410) 233-2400.
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 26, 2019
