On May 26, 2020, Mildred R. "Millie" Jordan; beloved wife of the late Paul K. Jordan; devoted mother of Donald Jordan, Paula Hamilton, and the late Judith Mallow and Kenneth Jordan; loving grandmother of Michael and David Mallow, Joshua and Jacob Hamilton, Sarah Lane, Katie Williford, Dana and Shannon Fillhart and adopted granddaughter Rebecca Jordan; great-grandmother of Caedon and Cameron Kestner, McKenna Hamilton, Spencer Coale, Noah and Eve Mallow, and Rose and Donald Lake, and Palmer Mallow; dear sister Albert Brown and the late Sylvia Boger. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends will gather at Schimunek Funeral Home of Bel Air, Inc., 610 W. MacPhail Rd., Bel Air MD 21014, on Friday 6-8 p.m. Due to gathering size limits there may be a wait to enter the building. Facemasks are required. Services and interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 42040, Oklahoma City OK 73123. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the future, Please check back to our website for information and to leave an on-line condolence for the family @ www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
Relatives and friends will gather at Schimunek Funeral Home of Bel Air, Inc., 610 W. MacPhail Rd., Bel Air MD 21014, on Friday 6-8 p.m. Due to gathering size limits there may be a wait to enter the building. Facemasks are required. Services and interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 42040, Oklahoma City OK 73123. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the future, Please check back to our website for information and to leave an on-line condolence for the family @ www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 28, 2020.