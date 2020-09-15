Mildred Swan

Mildred "Mitzi" Swan (nee Freishtat), of Towson, MD, passed away Saturday September 12, 2020, at the age of 90. Mitzi is survived by her daughters, Margaret Swan (Roger Graf) and Carol Swan (Gerald Winegrad) and grandson Charles Swan Graf (Miranda Hardy). She is also survived by her brother, David Freishtat, and his five children and their families. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Charles Swan, and parents, Jack and Hannah Freishtat.



Mitzi's commitment to change and social justice began with her participation in a civil rights demonstration on the tennis courts in Druid Hill Park in 1948 at the age of 18. Her belief in a just and compassionate world informed all phases of her life from her roles as a devoted and engaged mother running a family business, to Executive Director of the Maryland Conference of Social Concern, and finally, as an active and well-loved resident of the Edenwald Retirement Community.



Burial is private. Plans for a celebration of Mitzi's life are on hold until after the pandemic. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Southern Poverty Law Center or Partners in Care.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store